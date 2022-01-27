Roberta A. Courtney, a former longtime Maryville resident, died Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Roberta was born August 22, 1929, in Farragut, IA, to Bert Lightfoot and Gertrude Lind Lightfoot. As a child, she moved with her family to a farm in Burlington Jct.

Roberta married Virgil Courtney on August 5, 1946, and they had 64 years together before his death in 2011. They lived in Maryville for 47 years, raising their children and being actively involved in the community they loved. Retirement years took them to Mesa, AZ, where they spent much time golfing at their resident course, Sunland Village East. In 2009, they returned to the Midwest to be closer to family.

For those wishing to make a charitable donation in Roberta’s name, the family would suggest: BrightFocus Foundation – Macular Degeneration Research.

Graveside services at Nodaway Gardens will be held at a date to be determined.