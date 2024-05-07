Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/30/24. The motion passed.

Approved: ARPA payments; clerk fee report for April 2024; recorder fee report for April 2024.

Accounts Payable: #084248-084269.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you from Rotary, road and bridge fuel and equipment report for April 2024, Opioid Allocation email.

Christy Humerickhouse, Evergy business development, met with the commission to discuss services they provide.

Hughes Township board members Alan Rowlette and Patrick Lewis stopped in to discuss CART Roads and tube issues within the township.

Northwest Communities Care (NWCC) Bridget Kenny called in to follow up on a previous request for opioid settlement funds. The commission referred her to the mental health board. The request for $13,400 by the NWCC was discussed. A motion by Burns was made to grant the NWCC $10,000 to assist with the Vive18 Curriculum. All were in favor.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported to the commission that the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) annual report was completed and submitted.

Jenkins, discussed planning for SB190 following the legislative session.

Vince Shelby, coroner, stopped in to bring information on insurance to share with the commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/7/2024.