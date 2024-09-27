Teresa Cutler, 74, Hopkins, died Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born July 17, 1950, in Tecumseh, MI, to Thadius and Shirley Cash Lickfelt.

Mrs. Cutler was a homemaker. She worked in custodial services for the Gallatin School District until her retirement.

Mrs. Cutler’s body has been cremated. A private memorial service will be held for the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.