A new era of Northwest Missouri State University football begins this fall, and fans began tracking down season tickets July 1.

Head coach John McMenamin will begin his first season as the Bearcat head coach and the home slate will include five games. The home opener is set for September 13 in a non-conference matchup with Texas A&M-Kingsville. Family Weekend will bring Central Oklahoma to Maryville on September 27. Northwest will have back-to-back home weekends on October 18 vs. Fort Hays State and its annual Homecoming contest with Nebraska-Kearney set for October 25. Northwest’s Senior Day November 8 will pit the Bearcats against the Missouri Western Griffons.

To reserve your same seats from last year for the upcoming 2025 football season, the ticket renewal period will run from July 1 through July 31. Previous year season ticket holders will receive an email from Hometown Ticketing with a renewal link.

New season ticket purchases and upgrades to existing season ticket holders will take place from August 4 through August 15.

To be a Bearcat season ticket holder, you must join the Bearcat Booster Club.

All renewals, upgrades and new purchases will be done online through Northwest’s HomeTown Ticketing site.