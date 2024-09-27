Richard J Schieber, 78, Columbia, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, September 23, 2024, in Columbia.

He was born January 2, 1946, in Maryville to Leonard and Laura Eickholt Schieber.

On December 30, 1972, he married Jane Kissinger.

Mr. Schieber served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968.

He was an active member of the Northwest Missouri community. He was a member of Kiwanis, VFW, American Legion, Optimist Club, St Francis Hospital Auxiliary and Elks.

Visitation will be held at 9 am, September 30, at Bram Funeral Home, 206 E South Hills Dr, Maryville, followed by services at 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.