Franz Edward Nelson, 81, Maryville, died Monday, September 16, 2024.

He was born May 5, 1943, to Frank and Julia Meinecke Nelson.

Services were held Tuesday, September 24 at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence. A graveside service was held at Graves Cemetery, Guilford.

Online condolences may be left at speakschapel.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Speaks Suburban Chapel.