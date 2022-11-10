United Fiber will bring reliable, affordable, high-speed fiber broadband to the city of St. Joseph, notes a recent news release.

The residents of St. Joseph have expressed their need for a better internet experience, and United Fiber is ready to fulfill that need. This expansion will bring United’s advanced fiber network to an additional 36,000 homes and businesses in the St. Joseph area.

To provide a local presence in St. Joseph, United will open a new office at 507 N 36th Street.

“United Fiber was born in northwest Missouri to serve northwest Missouri communities. Our employees live in the communities we serve and provide a local presence that our customers deserve. We will continue to provide that local service for the residents of St. Joseph and all other United Fiber customers for many years to come,” said Chief Executive Officer of United Jim Bagley.

United’s investment in the St. Joseph market will exceed over $50 million by the time it is complete. The new location will employ approximately 10 people, creating more jobs as the company expands into the market and customer growth increases. As a result, the initial payroll for employees in this market will exceed a million dollars per year.

United Fiber provides blazing internet speeds of up to 10 GB and offers phone and tv services to homes and businesses in the markets they serve.

“Broadband in St. Joseph can be a challenge, and we look forward to giving our community more options,” said Abe Forney, public works and transportation director for the city of St. Joseph.

“United strives to provide the ultimate internet experience for our customers,” said Darren Farnan, general manager of United Fiber. “Our fiber network provides unmatched speed and reliability, but we go further with advanced whole-home Wi-fi, network security, and parental controls, all managed through our United Wi-fi app. Combining the best technology with 24/7 support from real, local people is a game-changer for our customers.”

The company encourages St. Joe residents to sign up or join our waiting list by visiting the St. Joseph page, unitedfiber.com/stjoe.

United Fiber is a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative and headquartered in Savannah. United Fiber has been providing telecommunication services in Northwest Missouri since 2013. United Electric Cooperative has been serving the community for over 80 years. United Fiber offers high-speed internet, tv, and phone service to over 26,000 residential and commercial customers in over 40 communities. With office locations in Savannah, Maryville, Smithville, Cameron and Excelsior Springs, the company focuses on expanding its fiber-optic network.