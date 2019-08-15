Nodaway County Appraiser Kevin Hartman and Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins placed signs on properties in Nodaway County which will be sold at 10 am, Monday, August 26 in the community room at the county’s administration center.

Among the 39 to be sold is this property at 212 West Second, Maryville. Owned by Ronald C. and Helen E. Koehler, Tucson, AZ, it is a half lot which has several dollars of penalties and a demolition of a house from a few years back. The taxes owed are $16,530.22.

A full listing of the properties for sale was published in the Nodaway News Leader on July 18, July 25 and August 1.