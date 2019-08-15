Dr. George William English, 90, Maryville, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Maryville.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 17 at the First Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. A visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, August 16 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the George English Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University. Checks can be made payable to Northwest Foundation-George English.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.