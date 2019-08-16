The Clear Creek Wind Project team of Mortenson, Tenaska and trade partners sponsored a school supply and personal care product drive over the past few weeks.

The entire project donated about $5,000 in school supplies along with gift cards which can be used by the North Nodaway Elementary School and Eugene Field Elementary School students, teachers and staff.

North Nodaway staff receiving the supplies were Angie Davison, Becky Ferris, Kara Wagner, Leah Koger, Kadie Howard, Sami Jackson, Ashley Proffitt and Lindsi Jackson, from Mortenson were representatives Abby Thompson and Jessica White.

Thompson, White and Ryan Januszewski, all from Mortenson, also presented supplies to Maryville Eugene Field Elementary with staff members, Stephanie Durbin, Sarah Pedersen and Jennifer McDowell.