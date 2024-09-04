The Skidmore City Council met August 15 for a tax levy and public hearing.

The Skidmore Tax Levy was approved at $1 per $100 assessed valuation.

The public hearing was presented by Jerri Dearmont, director of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, on the demolition grant and Skidmore fire district grants.

Dearmont explained the four-factor analysis for the language access plan and the eight forms for the demolition grant. She explained the project and the steps of the project for demolition.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Gladman owns 301 West Cherry Street, Skidmore, which he would like demolished. An attorney will be secured to resolve this conflict of interest at the next city council meeting. He will be at the bottom of the list for demolition if funds are available.

The council accepted: four-factor analysis; applicant certification regarding section 3; certification regarding government-wide restrictions on lobbying; the resolution to apply; Section 504/ADA Grievance Procedure; ordinance for fair housing; excessive force prohibition resolution; and the e-verify certification to be signed by the mayor.

Dearmont went over the five forms for the Skidmore Fire Department Grant, explained the project and the steps for the fire department to get a new building.

The council approved the resolution on behalf of the fire department; e-verify for Josh Smock to sign; agreement between applicant and sub-applicant; applicant certification regarding section 3 utilization; Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to do the grant administration for the demolition grant and grant for the fire department pending approval of CBDG.

At the August 22 Skidmore City Council, the aldermen asked that the insurance coverage be reviewed.

The water tower loan audit will be completed by Kenny D. Hales, CPA, from Liberty, September 17 and 19.

The city is still searching for a lawyer for the demolition grant work. They plan to check with Missouri Municipal League and lawyers in the area.

City Clerk Sadie McHugh will contact Evergy to start a work order for an estimated cost for the lights at Hillcrest Cemetery.

There has been three different dog issues that have not been brought to the attention of the code enforcer.

It was decided Gladman will be an additional signer on the checking account.

Discussion was held on hiring a temporary city clerk. The council voted to have a closed meeting to talk with Laura Stark about the temporary city clerk position. It passed with Alderman Kim Fetterer abstaining.

City Maintenance Mike Reasoner said the school will mow the ball field area it uses for practice. He has mowed everything once a week and has used 300 gallons of gas to date. The tractor maintenance has not been done in four years. The council approved the maintenance work.

The process for ordinance reviews was reviewed.

• Ordinances will be distributed the week before the meeting for the aldermen to review and bring corrections, additions to the meeting.

• Next meeting review and discuss.

• Next month ordinances would be presented for review/approval.

• First reading.

• Second reading could be done or held over until the next meeting.

The next city council meeting will be at 6 pm, Thursday, September 12 at Newton Hall.