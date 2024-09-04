According to the American Heart Association, people who live in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than urban counterparts and have a 40 percent higher likelihood of developing heart disease and face a 30 percent increased risk for stroke mortality – gaps that have grown for the past two decades. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is committed to changing that.

For efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural healthcare outcome differences, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Rural Recognition Silver award.

“Patients in our rural communities deserve to have the best possible outcomes when faced with life-altering health conditions,” says Lori Force, RN and stroke coordinator at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “Meeting these key quality measures demonstrates our team’s commitment to our patients.”

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, recognizes the importance of healthcare services provided to people living in rural areas by rural hospitals that play a vital role in the initiation of timely evidence-based care. For that reason, all rural hospitals participating in Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke are eligible to receive award recognition based on a unique methodology focused on early acute stroke performance metrics.

The award recognizes hospitals for their efforts toward acute stroke care excellence demonstrated by composite score compliance to guideline-directed care for intravenous thrombolytic therapy, timely hospital inter-facility transfer, dysphagia screening, symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation, emergency medical services communication, brain imaging and stroke expert consultation.