The 144th edition of the United States Open Tennis Championships is currently being played in Queens, New York. 38 American players started the two-week Grand Slam tournament in singles competition. This map displays the hometowns of the tennis players from the United States (17 Men and 21 Women) who participated. Three states produced over half (21) of the players. California accounts for 10 of the players, followed by Florida with 7. The next highest state is Georgia with four.