Tanya Renee Clements, 52, Skidmore, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born February 7, 1968, in St. Joseph, to John C. and Billie S. Kempa Gerstner.

On October 7, 1995, she married Jeffrey S. Clements in Amazonia.

Services will be at 10 am, Thursday, July 2 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial is in Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

Memorials can be made in care of the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.

