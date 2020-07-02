Sheila Gaye Wooten, 56, Maryville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at the North Kansas City Hospice.

She was born October 11, 1963, in Maryville, to Melvin G. and Vada M. Drydale Wooten. She was a graduate of Maryville High School.

Ms Wooten was a homemaker.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, July 2 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be made in care of TNR, 24005 Hwy 71 North, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.