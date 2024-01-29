Tammy Rae Powers Schatzberg, 64, Maryville, died Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born January 22, 1959, in Shenandoah, IA, to Donald and Shirley Biggers Powers.

She graduated from Hamburg High School, Hamburg, IA, in 1977.

She worked as a cosmetologist for several years and also worked at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

