The Maryville R-II School District announced not one but two special groundbreaking ceremonies from a superintendent’s office news release.

“These events signify a new chapter in our commitment to providing improved learning spaces, systems, and outdoor facilities for our students, employees, and the community,” noted the release.

The first ceremony will be held at Maryville High School Stadium at 11:30 am, Tuesday, May 21.

The release says, “Attendees will witness the commencement of a transformative project with our athletic fields and have the opportunity to celebrate as a community.”

Following the groundbreaking ceremony at MHS Stadium, the spotlight shifts to Eugene Field Elementary at 11:40 am, Wednesday, May 22. The event will be held on the school’s front lawn, setting the stage for an exciting transformation. “Attendees will witness the beginning of a project to enhance our youngest students’ learning environment,” says the release.

The renovations to Eugene Field Elementary are expected to benefit the elementary and Maryville Early Childhood Center students. Additionally, remodeled entrances and exits help the district better meet today’s safety expectations for students, staff and visitors.

“These groundbreaking ceremonies mark important milestones for our school district,” said Dr. Logan Lightfoot, superintendent. “We are committed to providing modern, innovative facilities that foster a dynamic learning environment for our students. We are excited to show our dedication to that vision and our gratitude to the community for their support in passing our bond issue.”

Both ceremonies are open to the public, and all community members are encouraged to attend.