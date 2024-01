David William Lekey, 80, Burlington Jct., died Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax.

He was born September 12, 1943, in Burlington Jct..

Mr. Lekey had worked for Farmers Supply.

Services were Thursday, January 25 at the Burlington Jct. Methodist Church. Burial was in Ohio Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.