On May 14, 10 Squared Women donated $9,700 to Seeds of Resilience. At the presentation were Linda Mattson, board of directors; Amanda Twaddle, 10 Squared Women; Lori Haws, Seeds director; Sherry Brown, North Star advocate for Gentry and Worth Counties, co-facilitator and support group; Meghann Kosman, supporter.

Seeds of Resilience mission statement said “Provide a Biblical approach to awareness, education and support for trauma and post-traumatic stress to help survivors understand the recovery process, develop resilience and reconnect with themselves and loved ones.” The money will be used for transitional housing for the homeless who want to work toward acquiring their own housing.