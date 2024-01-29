Beverly Alford, 93, Barnard, died Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the Nodaway Nursing Home.

She was born September 16, 1930, in Barnard, to Melvin and Mabel Davidson Wooten.

On August 14, 1949, she married Robert “Bob” Alford. He preceded her in death April 2, 2023.

Mrs. Alford was a homemaker and worked for the Maryville Employment Office where she retired after 38 years of service.

A private family graveside service will be held at Salem Cemetery, Barnard.

