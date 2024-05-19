Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/9/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Breaktime and a pro-rated license for Louie G’s, LLC Rose Hill Event Center.

Accounts Payable: N/A

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; Sheriff to 911 Custom for vehicle equipment.

Rex Wallace, Assessor, shared with the commission a discussion and property visit he recently had with a landowner regarding a property value. An adjustment to the value was made and a letter was sent. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Engle gave updates on current projects.

A presentation of Opioid Settlement Funds was set for 11:30 pm, June 6 in the office of the County Commission. Funds in the amount of $10,000 will be presented to Northwest Communities Care (NWCC) to assist with the Vive18 Destructive Decisions Curriculum.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Austin Hann shared pricing on a new vehicle purchase. A requisition was presented for consideration, but tabled for discussion.

The commissioners attended the 911 Oversight Board meeting held at the NRCC conference room.

The commission returned a call to Cheyenne Murphy, NW Regional Council of Governments, to discuss the Jail Maintenance Grant project status.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was placed to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to discuss prevailing wage on the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) project as well as discuss the newly passed sales tax to fund the county-wide 911 and the process for board set up.

A call was taken from a concerned White Cloud Township citizen regarding a low-water crossing and road needing gravel.

Spoke with John Schenkel, Polk Township trustee, regarding street repair for South Mulberry street.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/16/2024.