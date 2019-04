A taco bar luncheon fundraiser will be held from 11 am to 1:30 pm, Tuesday, April 30 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

The free will donation luncheon will benefit the New Nodaway Humane Society. The menu will be taco salad, ground beef, all the fixings, dessert and beverage. Carry-out is available.