The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees (NCARSE) will gather at 9 am, Thursday, May 2, at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

The program will be given by Trudy Kinman’s MHS speech students. Barbara Nelsen and Delores Collins will be greeters. Debbie Clark and Jane Walter will be in charge of hospitality, and Ruth Macias will give the closing. Members will be asked to sign up to volunteer at The Ministry Center in June.

NCARSE is affiliated with MRTA. All retired school employees are invited to attend.