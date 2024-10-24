Susan Genene Jones Hunt, 70, Kansas City, died Tuesday, October 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a brave 10-month battle with aggressive breast cancer.

Born on December 19, 1953, in Clarinda, IA, she was the daughter of Ken B. Jones and Jeanne Kathryn Espey Jones. She graduated from Maryville High School and went on to earn both a master’s degree and an educational specialist degree from Northwest Missouri State University. Mrs. Hunt dedicated 32 years of her life to teaching in the Park Hill School District until her retirement in 2008.

No services are planned.

