Ola Mae Roberts, 65, Skidmore, died Friday, October 18, 2024.

She was born February 3, 1959, in Chicago, IL, to Lawrence M. and Bonnie May Davis. She was a graduate of Maryville High School.

Mrs. Roberts worked at King’s, the Daily Forum, and Skidmore Food and Drink. She was well-known for running a fireworks tent in Maryville for eight years.

Her life will be celebrated with a visitation from 10 to 11 am Thursday, October 24, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, followed by a funeral service at 11 am.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.