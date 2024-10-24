Today’s Civic Women (TCW) announced the beginning of the 40th Annual Toys for Tots of Nodaway County campaign.

The goal of the program is to ensure children ages newborn to 12-years old have something under the Christmas tree. Toys For Tots of Nodaway County is one of TCW’s main service projects. Each child receives toys as well as one book and a blanket. In 2023, 265 children from 112 families were beneficiaries.

To give individuals more incentive to donate, TCW is pairing with the Nodaway News Leader, which is offering $5 off newspaper subscriptions with a toy donation. The discounted subscription offer will last until December 1 and toys may be dropped off at the NNL to receive the subscription discount.

Starting Monday, October 14, barrels will be available at Dollar General, Kawasaki, Nodaway News Leader, Maryville Forum and the Nodaway County Senior Center. Donation jars will be at all Caseys, Clear Creek, Connection Bank, Daylight Donuts, El Maguey, Grays Restaurant, Hy-Vee gas and kitchen, Liquor Studio and Tobacco, Mullock Health Care, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Banks, Pagliai’s, Pizza Ranch, Planet Sub, Rogers Pharmacy, Senior Center, Scooters, Southern Bank, Taco Johns, The Hangar and Willow+Elm.

Individuals and organizations can help the cause by: making monetary donations, donating new toys, hosting fundraisers or sponsoring a toy drive. Individuals or groups such as classrooms are encouraged to donate books to help promote reading among the young children benefiting from the program.

If families would like to be considered as recipients they can contact Community Services, 1212 South Main Street, Suite B, Maryville; phone number 660.582.3113. Community Services will begin the application process in October. Only approved applicants will receive Toys for Tots.

All donations are 100 percent tax deductible and may be sent to: Toys for Tots of Nodaway County, PO Box 104, Maryville, MO 64468. Donations may be made by Venmo at @Todays-CivicWomen.

For more information, contact Terri Dawson at 660.254.0941.