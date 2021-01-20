January 17th
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The affected individuals include:
1 female between 10-19 years of age
1 female between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 30-39 years of age
January 18th
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The affected individuals include:
1 female between 10-19 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 50-59 years of age
1 male between 60-69 years of age
January 19th
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces seven individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The affected individuals include:
1 female between 10-19 years of age
2 females and 1 male between 20-29 years of age
2 females between 60-69 years of age
1 female between 70-79 years of age
2161 confirmed cases; 331 probable cases
66 active cases
2405 released from isolation
160 total hospitalizations
7 current hospitalizations
21 deaths
