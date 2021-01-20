January 17th

Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

January 18th

Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

January 19th

Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces seven individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 2 females between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 70-79 years of age

 2161 confirmed cases; 331 probable cases

 66 active cases

 2405 released from isolation

 160 total hospitalizations

 7 current hospitalizations

 21 deaths