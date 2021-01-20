Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Emergency Room Director Paula Goodridge had some good news about COVID-19 treatment,

Bamlanivimab (BAM) infusion arrived in the Maryville hospital about three weeks ago. Goodridge, as well as the primary care doctors, is seeing great results from the monocloral anitbody.

“The key is the timing. If someone receives a positive test result from a COVID test but doesn’t exhibit symptoms,” said Goodridge, “BAM can lighten the severity of the virus.”

Goodridge noted during community testing or facility testing, such as nursing homes, a positive result may come even though there are no symptoms. BAM can reduce the progression of the disease. By taking the one-hour intravenous injection of the medicine at the hospital that is made of antibodies from individuals who have had the virus, it acts as a bridge vaccine. BAM is readily available through a state allotment from the pharmaceutical company. Costs should be covered by insurance.

BAM was made available through the US FDA emergency access.

The targeted population is the high-risk patients with this criteria:

• Have a body mass index (BMI) of greater than 35.

• Have chronic kidney disease, diabetes or immunosuppressive disease.

• Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment.

• Are older than 65 years old.

• Are older than 55 years old and have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other chronic respiratory diseases.

• Are 12-17 years old and have a BMI greater than the 85th percentile for their age and gender, sickle cell disease, congenital or acquired heart disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, a medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy, gastrostomy or positive pressure ventilation not related to COVID-19 or asthma, reactive airway or other chronic respiratory diseases that requires daily medication to control.

The Maryville hospital has a separate infusion center for the treatment, actually in the chapel. Besides the hour-long treatment, the patient is required to stay at least an additional hour to monitor. The infusion center is open Monday through Friday for eight patients each day. Individuals who test positive and qualify due to underlying health concerns, can contact their primary physician or the Mosaic emergency room. A quick response is highly important to the outcome.