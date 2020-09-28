Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 764 confirmed cases

 56 active cases

 698 released from isolation

 23 total hospitalizations

 3 current hospitalization

 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 10-19 years of age

 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 1 male between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.