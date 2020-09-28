The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open session, September 16, to handle the following school district business.

The district was approved to offer free breakfast and lunches for children ages one to 18 through the end of September. Superintendent Johnnie Silkett has applied to extend the program through December. At the time of the meeting, all of the meals are being served at school except for seven which are being picked up for virtual and non-school age children.

The board approved paying for the meals served September 1-3 which were not covered under the program.

Discussion was held on senior trip alternatives.

Silkett’s COVID-19 update included the fact that all staff are now considered essential personnel.

In the elementary, 10 of the 107 students are doing distance learning. Two are doing the Launch program and eight are distance learning with SN teachers.

A change order for $3,900 was approved for the greenhouse. This will purchase a motorized shade system and a link for a permanent mounted control system.

The ACES agreement was approved for the 2020-21 school year at $20,355.49.

Tim Jermain was hired as the Platte Valley boys basketball team head coach.