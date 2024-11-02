By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Football handed Rock Port their first loss of the season in Barnard on October 25, winning 32-20.

The victory helped clinch a share of the 275 Conference for Platte Valley, along with Rock Port and Nodaway Valley, as all three teams finished the regular season at 8-1.

Platte Valley came out of the gates ready to play, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the game to go up 12-0 in the first quarter. Rock Port struggled to get much going on offense early on, but were able to hang around and make it a one score game heading into half, with Platte Valley leading 26-20.

After finding some success in the second quarter, Rock Port was unable to get any points on the board in the second half. A forced fumble by Platte Valley set them up with great field position, and Sophomore Ridge Harger punched in his fourth rushing touchdown of the game halfway through the fourth quarter. Rock Port would turn the ball over on their next drive as well, giving Platte Valley the opportunity to run the clock down and seal the victory.

Platte Valley will be the second seed in Class 1 District 7, and has earned a bye in the quarterfinals. They will play the winner of Worth County and Stanberry on November 8.