* First United Methodist Church, Maryville, Advent Worship “I am Mary” series, “Birth: Pain and Wonder,” at 9 and 11 am.

* Laura Street Baptist Church Christmas Worship Choir Musical, 8:15 and 10:45 am.

* Roadhouse Kids Christmas Crafting Party at Highway 136 Roadhouse, Burlington Jct., 1 to 3 pm. Children can make two Christmas ornaments, one to take home and one for the Roadhouse tree. There will be games, pizza, hot chocolate bar, cookies. It is free and there is no age limit. Let the Roadhouse know how many children will be brought. Parents need to stay with children three years and under.