By Morgan Guyer

Both the girls and boys Northeast Nodaway Basketball Teams lost to King City on December 9 in Ravenwood.

The girls team ended up losing 37 – 46 during the first game of the night, while the boys fell 46 – 66.

It was a close game throughout, as the Bluejay girls team kept it close until the end. The Wildkats always had an answer however, eventually pulling away in the end. The NEN boys team kept the game close early, but they were no match for King City in the end.

The boys fall to 3-5 on the season, while the girls move to 4 – 3 on the season. Both teams suffered heartbreaking road losses against Stanberry on December 8, with the boys losing 63 – 65 and the girls falling 22 – 24.

With it still being early in the season, both teams still have an opportunity to continue to grow and improve as the year goes on.