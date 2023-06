The Summer Shop Hop will be from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, June 3 at the following businesses: Barnyard Boutique, 1630 North Main; Beauty Bar, 120 East Third; Ferluknat Farm, 805 South Main; Maryville Florists, 214 North Main; Minnie Lane, 112 East Third; MTE, 216 East Third; Simply Posh Boutique, 216 North Main; The Haircut Place Salon and Spa, 213 West Fifth; The Perk, 324 North Main; and Willow + Elm, 107 East Fourth.