Sue Ann Coulter Pedersen, 91, Conception Jct., died Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Maryville.

She was born February 16, 1933, to Keeran and Anna Schneider Coulter in Bedison.

On May 11, 1951, she married Gerald Pedersen. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before he died in March of 2013.

Mrs. Pedersen worked at Conception Abbey during apple harvest, was a cook at South Nodaway school, was the Washington Township Tax Collector and was a clerk at Nelson General Store, besides being a farm wife and mother.

She was a member of the Guilford United Methodist Church, the UMW, the Pleasant Workers Club, and was a longtime 4-H leader.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 25 at the Guilford United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Graves Cemetery, Guilford.

Memorials may be made to the Graves Cemetery, Guilford.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.