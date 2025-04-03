Northwest Missouri State University will host a celebration of life on Friday, April 4, to honor Dr. Dean L. Hubbard, the institution’s ninth president.

The celebration, which is open to the public, will begin at 10:30 am in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. Doors to the facility will open at 9:30 am, and a slideshow will begin at 10 am.

The celebration also will be accessible via a live stream.

After a private family luncheon, the public is invited to a bell ringing ceremony at 1:30 pm, at the Bell of ’48. The campus landmark, gifted by the class of 1948 and located south of the Administration Building, is rung to herald Northwest celebrations and to honor the passing of students, faculty and staff.

Parking is available on the Northwest campus in lots 59, 60 and 62.

Hubbard, Northwest’s longest-serving president from 1984 to 2009, died on March 23 at age 85.