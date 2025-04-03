Nodaway County Commissioners Scott Walk, Chris Burns and Bill Walker explain the commissioners’ duties in county government to South Nodaway eighth students and their instructor Zach Dyer. They said the elected officials were the servants of the Nodaway County citizens and voters.

There were also eighth grade students from St. Gregory, Jefferson, West Nodaway, North Nodaway and Maryville, and sophomores from Northeast Nodaway took part in the annual County Government Day on March 25. The morning was split up between visiting offices in the Nodaway County Administration Center and the courtroom in the courthouse.

In the afternoon, the students went to Maryville Public Safety to hear from the county coroner, the fire and police departments and other departments.