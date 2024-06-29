Donna Mae Carmichael, 92, Maryville, died Thursday, June 20, 2024.

She was born January 28, 1932, to Elmer Baker Hanna and Lerita Lett Hanna. She attended Long Branch Grade School and graduated from Pickering High School in 1950. She attended Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville.

On May 28, 1952, she married John Carmichael, Jr, at the Hanna family farm near Pickering.

Mrs. Carmichael taught at Mt. Pleasant Grade School for two consecutive school years. She spent 30 years of her life serving her county as deputy and recorder of deeds. Prior employment was with Lloyd Chain Corp and Sears, Roebuck & Co in Maryville.

She was a member of the Maryville First United Methodist Church, the Ester Circle and BPW club.

Services were Monday, June 24 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.