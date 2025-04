The Ravenwood Christian Church will hold its Spring Revival with speaker Dr. Terry Bowland, retired professor of new testament and philosophy. Topics include: Victory over Anxiety, 7 pm, Friday, April 4; Fellowship breakfast and Bible study on how to study the Bible Like a Pro, 9 am, Saturday, April 5; Victory Over Sin, 7 pm, Saturday, April 5; Victory Over Death, 10:30 am, Sunday, April 6; and Victory in Jesus, 6 pm, Sunday, April 6.