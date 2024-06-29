Judy Louise Wilmes, 76, Maryville, died Saturday, June 22, 2024.

She was born July 15, 1947, in Kansas City, to Al and Lucille Meyer. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965.

On April 16, 1966, she married Ron Wilmes at St. Columba in Conception Jct..

Mrs. Wilmes had various jobs, but in August of 1978, she began her career as the accounts payable supervisor in the accounting department at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. She retired in September of 2015.

She was a member of the Altar Society and St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish, Maryville.

Farewell services will be at 2 pm, Friday, June 28 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church. Burial services will be at St. Columba, Conception. Public livestream at stgregorysmaryville.org.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.