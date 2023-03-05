Eighth grade students from West Nodaway, St. Gregory, South Nodaway, North Nodaway and sophomores from Northeast Nodaway attended County Government Day February 28. The students spent the morning at the Nodaway County Courthouse and County Administration Center listening to the county-elected officials.

Maryville Fire Department Phil Rickabaugh helped St. Gregory eighth grader Joe Snyders into the firemen’s equipment during the afternoon session spent at the Maryville Public Safety facility. Besides Rickabaugh, they listened to Nodaway County Coroner Vince Shelby, Nodaway County Ambulance Assistant Director of Operations Jared McQueen, Maryville Police Sgt. Tyler Salsbury and Brad Maudlin with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.