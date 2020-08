Ethan Stone, Maryville, holds the “Going the Distance” trophy presented to him by Maryville Sharks Swim Team Head Coach Lauren Macali on July 24. Stone, who has aged out of the program at 18, has been a member of the Sharks since age seven. The team gives this award to swimmers who start in the eight and under age group and stay through age 18. Because of the cancelation of swim meets this year, the Sharks held a swim camp.