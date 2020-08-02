Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 172 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all 172 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. One hundred eight individuals are no longer in isolation. Eight individuals with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized, and four have since been released.

The affected individuals include one female and two males between 10-19 years of age, one female and one male between 20-29 years of age, and one female between 40-49 years of age. The affected individuals are isolated in private residences. The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased

risk for this virus.

There is increased community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and

hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick with a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care

provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus . A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.