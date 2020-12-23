By Kathryn Rice

Veterinarian Dr. Gina Stoll has returned to her roots in Nodaway County upon her 2020 graduation from the University of Missouri.

Stoll has joined Maryville Veterinary Clinic LLC which was established in 1994 by Dr. David Frueh. It was a single veterinarian practice until 2008 when Dr. Patrick O’Connell joined him.

Like Frueh and O’Connell before her, Stoll is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. It was while she was at Northwest that she visited Maryville Veterinary Clinic to watch O’Connell do surgery on a cow.

Having grown up on her parents Frank and Jeanette Schieber’s farm in the Conception area and having worked with cattle, she explored the veterinary field and realized it was a good fit for what she wanted to do.

She job shadowed with Frueh and O’Connell and worked as a vet assistant. In June, she started her profession as a veterinarian.

She is working not only with the animals but is working with producers incorporating financial decisions along with the medical decisions.

“The biggest thing,” she said, “working in a good environment with really supportive mentors and colleagues. It makes for a fun environment. Our speciality is large animals. We work along side of a lot of good producers.

“It’s good to be back in this area with good producers and clients. It’s good to serve those people who helped me get here.”

The year 2020 has presented Stoll with opportunities, first with a virtual graduation, starting a career in her chosen profession and marrying her husband, Brad in June.

Maryville Vet is a mixed animal practice with the vets spending a majority of time on farm calls, but it does have the facilities to work on animals.

“I’m really grateful for the support from the clinic and my family,” Stoll said. “The fact is I’m really lucky. I got to travel during school and it made me realize we live in such a great area with great producers and clients.”

Maryville Veterinary Clinic treats mostly large animals, preferably cattle, but will treat all species. The doctors have provided veterinary service to local sale barns since 1988. Bovine reproductive services have also been provided such as embryo transfer. Hours of operation are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday and 8 am to 2 pm, Saturday.