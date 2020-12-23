Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 19 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1967 confirmed cases; 313 probable cases

 107 active cases

 2155 released from isolation

 145 total hospitalizations

 9 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 0-9 years of age

 3 females between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 3 females and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 4 females and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.