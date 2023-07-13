Stetson Ashley Jackson, 38, Barnard, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 4, 1984, in Maryville, to Randy M. and Kara L. Akin Jackson. He graduated from South Nodaway High School, Barnard, in 2003, and attended Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. He had lived in Nodaway County all his life.

On March 12, 2005, he married Sarah Jamine Lewis at the First Christian Church in Maryville.

Mr. Jackson was a contractor and owned and operated S&S Jackson Construction.

He was a member and deacon of the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. He had gone on many local and foreign church mission trips over the years.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, July 14 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery, Pumpkin Center. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, July 13 at the Laura Street Baptist Church.

Memorials can be made to the Laura Street Baptist Church Youth Ministry, or donate to establish a fund to help with the children’s future use, make checks payable to Sarah Jackson.

