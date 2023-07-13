Vincent “Vince” Tobin, 79, died Monday, July 3, 2023, in Goodyear, AZ.

Mr. Tobin spent his entire career coaching football. He began at the University of Missouri, then joined the Canadian Football League. Following a six-year stint with the B.C. Lions, he joined the USFL with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars. As the defensive coordinator, he helped lead them to two league championships. He next joined the NFL serving as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. His 1986 Chicago Bears defense set the then league record for fewest points allowed in a season. His next stop was as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons. He was named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 1996. His Cardinals career was highlighted in 1998 with the franchise’s first playoff victory in 51 years. He finished his career coaching one season with the Detroit Lions and one season with the Green Bay Packers.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon, Friday, July 14 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, July 13 at St. Gregory Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.