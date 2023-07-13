William Jo “Bill” Beggs, 88, Guilford, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home.

He was born September 21, 1934, to William A. and Lillian A. Oliver Beggs in Guilford. He was a 1954 graduate of Stanberry High School.

On March 9, 1959, he married Elaine Armagost in Rea.

Mr. Beggs served for six years in the United State Army Reserves. He worked at Consolidated Freightways, Kansas City, before moving to Guilford and returning to farming.

He was a member of the Guilford United Methodist Church, where he served on the board. He was also on the Weathermon Cemetery Board, Washington Township Board and South Nodaway School Board, where he was president.

Mr. Beggs’ body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, July 18 at the Guilford United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Guilford United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.