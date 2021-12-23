Sr. Pascaline Coff, 94, Clyde, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born January 20, 1927, in St. Louis, to Edward J. and Agnes Newsham Coff. She graduated from Fontbonne College, St. Louis, and received her Ph.D. at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, IN.

Margaret Mary Coff entered the Benedictine Convent on June 3, 1949, and was given the name Sr. Mary Pascaline Coff. Her first profession of vows was on May 20, 1951, and her final profession of vows was on May 27, 1956.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, December 18 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel, Clyde. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

