Harold E. Schmitz, 85, Stanberry, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at a Stanberry nursing home.

He was born December 25, 1935, in Maryville, to Roy and Emma Kohmetscher Schmitz. He attended the Swinford Country School and then attended school in the Jefferson School District.

Mr. Schmitz served in the United States Army Engineers from 1957 to 1960, stationed in Germany and Fort Sill, OK. He was a lifelong farmer.

Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, December 18 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial with Military Rites was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

